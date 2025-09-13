Class B roundup: Glasgow, Eureka cruise, as Manhattan and Three Forks set up ranked showdown for next week

Fifth-ranked Glasgow had a near-perfect first half Friday night. The remainder of the top-5 in the MTN Sports Class B power rankings fared pretty well, too.

Top-ranked Manhattan, No. 2 Eureka and No. 3 Three Forks (on Thursday) ran to victory along with Glasgow, meaning the top-5 will remain fairly static next week. That will change, however, when Manhattan plays host to Three Forks next Friday night.

The game between No. 4 Malta and Conrad was postponed due to lightning, which started about 30 minutes prior to kickoff and never let up. The game never did kick off.

Key Week 3 matchup: No. 5 Glasgow 46, Cut Bank 6

Highlighted by an 85-yard touchdown run by quarterback Khye Gamas, the Scotties scored a touchdown on their first six possessions in handing the Wolves their first loss of the season. Glasgow's seventh possession of the first half ended as time ran out with the Scotties deep in Cut Bank territory, holding a 40-0 lead.

Other Class B highlights:

No. 2 Eureka 55, Deer Lodge 6

After multiple lightning delays and with a storm still in the area at halftime, the game was called after two quarters.

Eureka pounces on Deer Lodge in only one half of play

Columbus 13, Jefferson 12

Cain Hanson's touchdown run broke a 6-6 tie, and then with under two minutes to play he made the tackle on Jefferson's two-point conversion attempt to help preserve the lead as the Panthers tried to go for the lead and the win.

Columbus defense stands tall as Cougars stop Jefferson

Other scores:

No. 1 Manhattan 41, Big Timber 6

No. 3 Three Forks 42, Whitehall 0 (Thursday)

Anaconda 21, Missoula Loyola 7

Baker 53, Roundup 14

Fairfield at Florence (canceled)

Joliet 20, Huntley Project 18

Red Lodge 38, Shepherd 6

Thompson Falls 20, Colstrip 0

Wolf Point 42, Shelby 12

