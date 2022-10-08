Watch Now
Class B roundup: Fourth-ranked Townsend seizes momentum, races past Columbus

Townsend's Deegan Mattson takes an interception nearly 90 yards for the first score of a 47-8 victory over Columbus.
Posted at 10:09 PM, Oct 07, 2022
(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

TOWNSEND – A tight first quarter gave way to a 47-8 runaway victory for fourth-ranked Townsend over Columbus in Class B football Friday night.

Deegan Mattson made a huge play for Townsend early when he jumped in front of a pass, intercepted the ball and sprinted 85 yards the other way for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs had a 7-0 advantage.

Columbus countered in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Mason Meier to Mason Adams. The Cougars converted a two-point try to take an 8-7 lead. But Townsend took the lead back 14-8 on a TD pass from Ryan Racht to Ridger Jones with 9:04 left before halftime.

Townsend seized the momentum there and never let it go.

The Bulldogs found their breathing room later in the second quarter, as Racht hit Jesus Garcia on a quick slant for a touchdown on fourth and goal and a 20-8 lead. It was 26-8 after Mattson took a pass from Racht, cut up the field and dove for the pylon for another Townsend TD.

After a stellar first half, Townsend's Dawson Sweat jumped into the mix taking the first play of the second half 60 yards for a rushing touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 34-8 lead after a two-point conversion.

Townsend would tack on another score in the third on Racht's third touchdown pass of the night, a 24-yard pass to Sawyer Horne, and a 55-yard pass from Mattson to Sweat to bring the final tally to 47-8.

Other Class B scores:

No. 1 Huntley Project 62, Baker 0

No. 2 Bigfork 47, Missoula Loyola 14

No. 3 Florence 46, Anaconda 0

Manhattan 12, No. 5 Jefferson 0

No. 6 Malta 35, Cut Bank 6

No. 7 Glasgow 60, Conrad 0

No. 9 Eureka 59, Thompson Falls 13

No. 10 Whitehall 35, No. 8 Big Timber 6

Colstrip 48, Roundup 26

Shepherd 32, Red Lodge 13

