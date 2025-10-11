Class B roundup: Florence upsets No. 2 Eureka; No. 1 Manhattan stays on track

Second-ranked Eureka has been living on the edge somewhat, escaping earlier this season with a tight win over Class A Whitefish and coming from behind to defeat Missoula Loyola last week.

The Lions didn't have the magic this week. Florence raced out to a big lead and never relinquished it in handing Eureka its first Class B loss of the season.

No. 3 Malta and No. 4 Glasgow both had well-earned victories as they continue on the path to their North division clash in two weeks.

Key Week 7 matchup: Florence 34, No. 2 Eureka 6

Brady Duchien tossed three touchdown passes and Chase Wagner recovered a teammates' fumble in the end zone as Florence scored the game's first 27 points.

Eureka rallied from two double-digit deficits last week but couldn't repeat the accomplishment this time. Rogan Lytle's 16-yard touchdown run gave some lift to the Lions, but Florence's Bridger Alexander answered with a touchdown run of his own to help send the Falcons seal the victory.

Florence, Class B champions in 2021, '22 and '23, won its third straight. Eureka dropped to 4-2.

Other Class B highlights:

No. 1 Manhattan 21, Townsend 15

After a 34-point win last week, the Tigers returned to their grind-it-out ways with another hard-fought win. Manhattan improved to 6-0, with some of the previous wins coming by scores of 15-6, 18-6 and 28-20.

No. 3 Malta 27, Fairfield 14

The Mustangs scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries — including one off of Kenan LaBrie's strip sack, and Malta bolted to a 21-0 early lead and held off the Eagles.

No. 4 Glasgow 24, Missoula Loyola 7

Second-half touchdowns by Grady Nielsen and Khye Gamas helped the Scotties pull away from Missoula Loyola.

Red Lodge 49, Joliet 21

Red Lodge running back Kougar Kappel was nearly unstoppable. Kappel accounted for six touchdowns, including a 50-yard run for the first score of the game, and he rushed for 274 yards on 23 carries as the Rams improved to 5-1 and stopped Joliet's six-game winning streak to start the season.

Other scores:

No. 5 Three Forks 50, Columbus 7

Anaconda 66, Kellogg, Idaho, 26

Conrad 48, Shelby 8

Cut Bank 8, Wolf Point 6

Baker 50, Colstrip 20

Huntley Project 56, Roundup 6

Jefferson 42, Big Timber 6

Shepherd 30, Whitehall 7

Thompson Falls 30, Deer Lodge 6