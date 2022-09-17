Class B roundup: Barrage of early touchdowns keeps Huntley Project undefeated

WORDEN — Wylee Lindeen, David Wohlfeil and Garrett Sholley all scored first-quarter touchdowns and Huntley Project remained undefeated with a 42-15 victory Friday over visiting Anaconda.

Lindeen found the end zone twice in the opening quarter, first on a 10-yard run and later a 15-yarder. Sandwiched in between were TD runs of 14 yards by Wohlfeil and 34 yard by Sholley as the Red Devils (4-0) jumped ahead 28-0.

Lindeen made the score 34-0 in the second quarter on a 29-yard scoring run. Project added a third-quarter TD on a 43-yard run by Grady Schmidt.

The Copperheads (1-2) got on the board in the fourth quarter when Cory Galle found Tommy Sawyer with a 32-yard touchdown pass. An ensuing two-point conversion made it 42-8.

Galle later scored on an 11-yard run with under a minute left in the game. Another successful two-point try capped the scoring.

Sholley finished with 121 rushing yards. Lindeen and Schmidt each added 98 yards on the ground, while Wohlfeil finished with 69.

Other Class B scores:

Big Timber 32, Columbus 12

Bigfork 54, Cut Bank 8

Eureka 47, Conrad 6

Fairfield 12, Thompson Falls 0 (Highlights below)

Glasgow 2, Roundup 0 (forfeit)

Jefferson 34, Florence 27

Malta 24, Shepherd 19

Townsend 39, Manhattan 0

Wolf Point 38, Colstrip 14

