Class B playoffs: Three-time reigning state champion Florence, all No. 1 seeds advance to semifinals

MISSOULA — The four No. 1 seeds will play in the semifinals of the Class B football state playoffs.

East No. 1 seed Red Lodge, South No. 1 seed Manhattan, North No. 1 seed Malta and West No. 1 seed Florence each earned home quarterfinal wins Saturday.

The Falcons, winners of the past three Class B state championships, defeated Jefferson 35-14 on Saturday as Marson Arlington threw three touchdowns passes — one each to Isaac Bates, Bridger Alexander and Chase Wagner.

Alexander and Jake Schneither added rushing touchdowns for Florence, which has now won 10 consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Jefferson.

Florence will play Malta in next week's semifinal round, as the Mustangs improved to 11-0 Saturday with a 59-36 win over Three Forks.

The other semifinal game will pit Manhattan versus Red Lodge. The Tigers were the state runners-up last fall and got back to the semifinals with a 16-11 win over Eureka on Saturday.

Kaysen Konkol scored the go-ahead touchdown for Manhattan with just over 3 minutes remaining in the game.

Red Lodge, meanwhile, defeated Missoula Loyola 28-7 to book its trip to the semis.

2024 Class B football state playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 2

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8-9

Red Lodge 28, Missoula Loyola 7

Manhattan 16, Eureka 11

Malta 59, Three Forks 36

Florence 35, Jefferson 14

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 16

Manhattan at Red Lodge, 1 p.m.

Florence at Malta, 1 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

Semifinal winners

