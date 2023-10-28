Class B playoffs: Thomas Buchanan's five TDs lift Red Lodge to blowout win

RED LODGE — Quarterback Thomas Buchanan threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others to lead Red Lodge to a 42-0 shutout victory over Thompson Falls in the first round of the Class B football playoffs Saturday.

The Rams took a 14-0 lead early on two of Buchanan's scoring throws. First, Buchanan found Kougar Kappel on a 61-yard TD pass on Red Lodge's first offensive play of the game. Buchanan then hit Owen Reynolds on a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Rams up two scores.

Red Lodge built a 35-0 lead at halftime, and scored its final touchdown on a 19-yard run by Buchanan in the third quarter.

With the victory, the Rams improved to 9-0 overall and advanced to the quarterfinal round, where they will host Three Forks. The Wolves (7-3) defeated Malta 40-22 in a first-round game on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Class B ...

Florence 62, Baker 0

Columbus 54, Cut Bank 6

Manhattan 42, Conrad 6

Three Forks 40, Malta 22

Eureka 47, Huntley Project 18

Shepherd 27, Missoula Loyola 25

Jefferson 27, Glasgow 18

