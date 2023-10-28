Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Class B playoffs: Thomas Buchanan's five TDs lift Red Lodge to blowout win

Class B playoffs: Thomas Buchanan's five TDs lift Red Lodge to blowout win
Red Lodge football.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, Oct 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 18:44:47-04

RED LODGE — Quarterback Thomas Buchanan threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others to lead Red Lodge to a 42-0 shutout victory over Thompson Falls in the first round of the Class B football playoffs Saturday.

The Rams took a 14-0 lead early on two of Buchanan's scoring throws. First, Buchanan found Kougar Kappel on a 61-yard TD pass on Red Lodge's first offensive play of the game. Buchanan then hit Owen Reynolds on a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Rams up two scores.

Red Lodge built a 35-0 lead at halftime, and scored its final touchdown on a 19-yard run by Buchanan in the third quarter.

With the victory, the Rams improved to 9-0 overall and advanced to the quarterfinal round, where they will host Three Forks. The Wolves (7-3) defeated Malta 40-22 in a first-round game on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Class B ...

Florence 62, Baker 0

Columbus 54, Cut Bank 6

Class B playoffs; Columbus rolls over Cut Bank in first round

Manhattan 42, Conrad 6

Three Forks 40, Malta 22

Eureka 47, Huntley Project 18

Shepherd 27, Missoula Loyola 25

Jefferson 27, Glasgow 18

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state