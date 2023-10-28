Class B playoffs: Thomas Buchanan's five TDs lift Red Lodge to blowout win

RED LODGE — Quarterback Thomas Buchanan threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others to lead Red Lodge to a 42-0 shutout victory over Thompson Falls in the first round of the Class B football playoffs Saturday.
The Rams took a 14-0 lead early on two of Buchanan's scoring throws. First, Buchanan found Kougar Kappel on a 61-yard TD pass on Red Lodge's first offensive play of the game. Buchanan then hit Owen Reynolds on a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Rams up two scores.
Red Lodge built a 35-0 lead at halftime, and scored its final touchdown on a 19-yard run by Buchanan in the third quarter.
With the victory, the Rams improved to 9-0 overall and advanced to the quarterfinal round, where they will host Three Forks. The Wolves (7-3) defeated Malta 40-22 in a first-round game on Saturday.
Elsewhere in Class B ...
Florence 62, Baker 0
Columbus 54, Cut Bank 6
Manhattan 42, Conrad 6
Three Forks 40, Malta 22
Eureka 47, Huntley Project 18
Shepherd 27, Missoula Loyola 25
Jefferson 27, Glasgow 18