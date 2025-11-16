Class B playoffs: Manhattan, Three Forks set up South showdown for title

Familiar foes will square of for all the Class B hardware.

In an ultra-competitive playoff semifinal round Saturday, Manhattan held of Eureka 14-12 and Three Forks edged Glasgow 32-30 to set up an All-South division championship game next week.

Manhattan (11-0) kept its undefeated record intact while Three Forks (10-1) won its seventh consecutive game.

The championship matchup will be a rematch of a regular-season conference game that Manhattan won 28-20 on Sept. 19.

Manhattan 14, Eureka 12

Brayden Zikmund scored two long touchdowns to help Manhattan get back to the Class B state championship game for the third consecutive season.

Zikmund's first TD broke a scoreless tie in the second quarter — he picked up a rolling punt and returned it 45 yards for a score. Moments later he caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyson Pavlik.

The Tigers led 14-0 at halftime and, after a scoreless third quarter, held that advantage going to the fourth. But Eureka made things interesting over the final 12 minutes. Rogan Lytle scored a short touchdown early in the fourth, but the point-after try missed, leaving the Lions trailing 14-6.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Manhattan holds off Eureka to advance to 3rd straight state championship game

They trimmed it to 14-12 on an Ayden Helgert touchdown run with 5:59 left in the game, but Lytle's pass on the two-point conversion attempt was batted down.

Eureka got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining and got deep in Manhattan territory. The Lions couldn't get it in the end zone and had to settle for a 48-yard field goal attempt. Lytle appeared to have enough leg, but the kick sailed wide left to send Manhattan back to the state championship game for the third consecutive season.

The Tigers lost to Malta in last year's championship game and to Florence in the 2023 game.

Three Forks 32, Glasgow 30

Three Forks is heading to the Class B state championship game for the first time in program history after holding off Glasgow in a semifinal thriller on Saturday.

Quarterback Kanon Reichman powered the Wolves’ offense, completing 25 of 39 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns. His top target was Gavin Etchison, who caught 11 passes for 132 yards and three scores, including a back-shoulder touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Three Forks holds off Glasgow to advance to first title game

Glasgow leaned on a huge performance from senior Wyatt Sugg, who carried 20 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns and added a 46-yard receiving score. Quarterback Khye Gamas went 6-for-19 for 126 yards and a touchdown, adding 64 yards on 12 carries.

Gamas also kept Glasgow alive late, recovering his own onside squib kick before punching in a short touchdown to pull the Scotties within 32-30 with several minutes remaining.

But Three Forks responded with a clock-draining drive to close out the game and secure a date with Southern B rival Manhattan in the Class B championship.

