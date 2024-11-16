Class B playoffs: Malta powers past Florence, makes first title game since 2012

MALTA — For the first time in 12 years, Malta is on its way to the Class B state championship game.

The Mustangs got there by unseating three-time reigning champion Florence with a 37-0 victory in the semifinals at home on Saturday. Malta looks to claim its first football championship since 2006.

Malta took control after a scoreless first quarter by putting up 30 second-quarter points. The Mustangs' Blaine Downing started it by forcing a safety, and the they added to the lead with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Stockton Oxarart to Dawson Hammond.

Downing later recovered a fumble and then scored a rushing touchdown to put Malta ahead 16-0. Hammond picked off a pass in the end zone, then later caught a touchdown pass from Oxarart.

Oxarart later connected with Mason Simanton on a scoring pass, and the Mustangs were ahead 30-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, Oxarart found Hammond with a deep touchdown pass to make it 37-0, and the started a running clock with Malta firmly in the lead.

The Mustangs will take an undefeated 12-0 record into next week's championship against Manhattan, which is also 12-0.

