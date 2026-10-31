Class B playoffs: High-scoring 1st round sets up key quarterfinal matchups

A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round of Class B playoff football action on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026:
First round
Friday, Oct. 30
Manhattan 55, Eureka 16
Manhattan, Three Forks storm into Class B football quarterfinals
Red Lodge 55, Glasgow 33
Florence 45, Columbus 7
Malta 47, Baker 6
Huntley Project 50, Cut Bank 0
Jefferson 34, Thompson Falls 21
Jefferson gets road playoff win over Thompson Falls 34-21
Fairfield 31, Shepherd 8
Three Forks 48, Anaconda 14
Manhattan, Three Forks storm into Class B football quarterfinals
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 6
Manhattan vs. Red Lodge
Florence vs. Malta
Huntley Project vs. Jefferson
Fairfield vs. Three Forks