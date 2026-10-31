Class B playoffs: High-scoring 1st round sets up key quarterfinal matchups

A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round of Class B playoff football action on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026:

First round

Friday, Oct. 30

Manhattan 55, Eureka 16

Manhattan, Three Forks storm into Class B football quarterfinals

Red Lodge 55, Glasgow 33

Florence 45, Columbus 7

Malta 47, Baker 6

Huntley Project 50, Cut Bank 0

Jefferson 34, Thompson Falls 21

Jefferson gets road playoff win over Thompson Falls 34-21

Fairfield 31, Shepherd 8

Three Forks 48, Anaconda 14

Manhattan, Three Forks storm into Class B football quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 6

Manhattan vs. Red Lodge

Florence vs. Malta

Huntley Project vs. Jefferson

Fairfield vs. Three Forks

