Class B playoffs: Florence starts four-peat bid with 56-20 win over Fairfield

FLORENCE — Florence's playoff quest for a fourth consecutive Class B football state championship got started Saturday with a 56-20 first-round win over Fairfield.

The Falcons, who last fall became the first Class B to win three straight titles, will play Jefferson in the second round.

Florence took an early 6-0 lead on a Jake Schneiter touchdown run, but Fairfield got in front later in the first quarter. Ryder Carper scored an Eagles touchdown and then Porter Hatch returned an interception 70-plus yards for another Fairfield TD. The Eagles led 14-6 after the first quarter.

But the Falcons took control from there, scoring the game's next 50 points to advance to the quarterfinal round. Mason Arlington threw six touchdown passes — two each to Drew Wagner and Bridger Alexander and one each to Levi Winters and Isaac Bates — and Schneiter added a second rushing score.

Florence (9-1) has now won nine straight games after a season-opening loss to Jefferson. The Falcons will try to avenge that loss next weekend when they host the Panthers in the quarterfinal round. Jefferson (8-2) got a 55-10 win over Joliet in the first round Saturday.

To watch highlights of Florence's win Saturday, see the video player above. The rest of the Class B playoff scores and updated pairings are below.

2024 Class B football state playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 2

Game 1: Red Lodge 35, Townsend 17

Game 2: Missoula Loyola 21, Conrad 12

Game 3: Manhattan 47, Baker 8

Game 4: Eureka 35, Glasgow 14

Game 5: Malta 45, Thompson Falls 8

Game 6: Three Forks 43, Huntley Project 6

Game 7: Florence 56, Fairfield 20

Game 8: Jefferson 55, Joliet 10

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8-9

Game 9: Red Lodge vs. Missoula Loyola

Game 10: Manhattan vs. Eureka

Game 11: Malta vs. Three Forks

Game 12: Florence vs. Jefferson

Semifinals

Nov. 15-16

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

