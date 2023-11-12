Class B playoffs: Florence, Manhattan to meet for championship supremacy

FLORENCE — The chase for a third consecutive Class B state championship is alive and well in Florence.

The Falcons moved on to another title game with a 40-26 victory over Red Lodge in the playoff semifinals on Saturday. Florence advances to play Manhattan for the championship. The Tigers beat Jefferson 24-7 and are looking to reclaim the crown they won in 2020.

Red Lodge led 14-7 after a 50-yard touchdown run by Owen Reynolds. But Florence scored the game's next six touchdowns on runs by Ethan Alexander, Drew Wagner, Gabriel Hartsell-Miller, Cole Fowler (twice) and Mason Arlington (twice) to take a 40-14 lead.

The Rams got two fourth-quarter touchdown passes from Thomas Buchanan but the deficit was too great to overcome.

With the win the Falcons ran their record to 12-0. Red Lodge closed its season with a 10-1 mark.

Manhattan 24, Jefferson 7

MANHATTAN — Manhattan is back in the championship game after a two-year hiatus and looking to bring the title back home for the first time since 2020.

Michael Stewart accounted for two touchdowns (one on the ground and one through the air) as the Tigers jumped to a 16-0 lead in the third quarter. George Stenberg also ran for a touchdown for Manhattan in the fourth quarter.

Manhattan handles Jefferson to move into Class B title game

Jack Johnson scored the lone touchdown for the Panthers, which put them up 7-0. Manhattan improved its record to 11-1 while Jefferson finished its season 7-5.