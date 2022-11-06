Class B playoffs: Defending champion Florence goes on road, takes down Huntley Project

WORDEN — Quarterback Patrick Duchien accounted for four touchdowns Saturday and defending state champion Florence marched back into the semifinals with a 28-6 road win at previously undefeated Huntley Project.

Duchien threw a first-quarter touchdown to Zach Dixon, then ran one in himself early in the second quarter. Duchien then found Brodie Hinsdale for a 57-yard scoring pass to bolster the Falcons' lead.

Huntley Project got its only points on a 2-yard run by Jake Cook. Florence iced the game on a 5-yard pass from Duchien to Drew Wagner in the fourth.

The Falcons, now 9-2, will host Jefferson (8-3) in the semifinals next week. Project saw its season come to an end with an 10-1 record.

Other Class B quarterfinal scores:

Bigfork 52, Glasgow 12

Jefferson 48, Malta 14

Missoula Loyola 14, Shepherd 7 (Highlights below)