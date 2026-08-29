Class B: Manhattan, Three Forks among the big winners on opening night

Friday marked opening night of a new football season in Class B. Below is a scores list, as well as highlights from Jefferson's Week 1 visit to Missoula Loyola:

Baker 20, Columbus 14, OT

Fairfield 41, Eureka 0

Glasgow 36, Red Lodge 21

Huntley Project 26, Malta 14

Jefferson 48, Missoula Loyola 14

Tyzer Zody, Jefferson roll past Missoula Loyola

Joliet 32, Shelby 26

Manhattan 36, Anaconda 6

Shepherd 46, Conrad 0

Thompson Falls 26, Cut Bank 6

Three Forks 34, Florence 28

Whitehall 54, Deer Lodge 6

Wolf Point 46, Roundup 12