Class B: Manhattan, Three Forks among the big winners on opening night

Friday marked opening night of a new football season in Class B. Below is a scores list, as well as highlights from Jefferson's Week 1 visit to Missoula Loyola:
Baker 20, Columbus 14, OT
Fairfield 41, Eureka 0
Glasgow 36, Red Lodge 21
Huntley Project 26, Malta 14
Jefferson 48, Missoula Loyola 14
Tyzer Zody, Jefferson roll past Missoula Loyola
Joliet 32, Shelby 26
Manhattan 36, Anaconda 6
Shepherd 46, Conrad 0
Thompson Falls 26, Cut Bank 6
Three Forks 34, Florence 28
Whitehall 54, Deer Lodge 6
Wolf Point 46, Roundup 12