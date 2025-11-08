Class B football roundup: Rogan Lytle's 4 TDs powers Eureka past Red Lodge

Rogan Lytle put Eureka on his back Saturday afternoon to propel the Lions past Red Lodge 28-13 and into the Class B semifinals.

Lytle had four rushing touchdowns – a pair in each half – as the Lions used a dominant running game to sap the life from the Ram defense.

Rogan Lytle's 4 TDs powers Eureka past Red Lodge

Lytle opened the game's scoring before Red Lodge answered with a touchdown pass by Brock Johnson. Lytle then scored again on the ground before the Lions opted for the two-point conversion to push the lead to eight.

After Lytle's fourth touchdown of the game, Eureka again went for two to try to push the lead to 17 with less than nine minutes to play, but Red Lodge stuffed the quarterback sneak to maintain life.

However, the Lion defense put the game on ice with another stand, pushing Eureka into the semifinal round.

Eureka will hit the road once again as they'll face defending Class B state champion Manhattan next Saturday.

Class B scores:

Eureka 28, Red Lodge 13

Glasgow 62, Columbus 44

Manhattan 12, Malta 7

Three Forks 28, Florence 20