Class B football: Florence kicks off playoffs with shutout win over visiting Conrad

FLORENCE — Florence scored on its first offensive play of the game, and it was that kind of night for the Falcons, who kicked off the Class B football state playoffs Friday with a 49-0 win over Conrad.

The Falcons led 35-0 at halftime behind a big-play offense and stingy defense. Brody Duchien threw three touchdown passes in the first half and ran in another score.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Florence shuts out Conrad and advances to quarterfinal round with 49-0 victory

Chase Wagner and Tash Murray both had TD catches, and Mattix Chase had a 90-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, the Falcons forced and recovered a fumble and Wagner had an interception.

Florence (6-3), the No. 1 seed out of the West, advances to the quarterfinal round where it will play either Three Forks or Baker. The Wolves and Spartans play Saturday at 1 p.m.

Conrad, which was the fourth seed out of the North, finishes its season at 5-5.

2025 Class B football state playoffs

First round

Friday, Oct. 31

Game 1: Florence 49, Conrad 0

Saturday, Nov. 1

Game 2: Baker at Three Forks, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Missoula Loyola at Glasgow, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Columbus at Huntley Project, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Joliet at Manhattan, 1 p.m.

Game 6: Anaconda at Malta, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Townsend at Red Lodge, 1 p.m.

Game 8: Fairfield at Eureka, 1 p.m.