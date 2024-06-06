Class B All-Stars show off Montana football knowledge ahead of annual showcase

BILLINGS — The 2024 Class B All-Star football players have been putting in work at Rocky Mountain College all week in anticipation of Saturday's game in Red Lodge. But MTN Sports decided to put them to the test following a recent practice.

MTN Sports: "Do you remember all five high school football state champions from the fall?"

Pat Barnett, Glasgow, North coach: "So 6-Man. Gosh, was 6-Man ... not Plentywood. Plentywood? Froid-Lake?"

MTN Sports: "Froid-Lake hosted it."

Barnett: "They hosted it? Wouldn't have been Belt because they're 8-Man and Fairview won it in 8-Man."

Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, South: "I think I know four. (Class) AA was Bozeman, A was Dillon, B was Florence. Then Centerville won."

Lance Burrows, Florence, North: "AA was Bozeman. Class A was Dillon. We won Class B. 8-Man was Fairview. 6-Man was ... Centerwood? Centerville."

MTN Sports: "Boom! All five!"

MTN Sports: "How many times has this game, the Class B All-Star game, been played?"

Dalton Noble, Jefferson, South: "This is the 35th annual."

MTN Sports: "I thought you said you didn't know anything about this game?"

Noble: "Well, they told us that."

MTN Sports: "Do you know who leads the all-time series?"

Noble: "The North does by two games, 18-16."

MTN Sports: "See, you know your stuff. Do you know who won last year?"

Noble: "The South won."

MTN Sports: "You have some big guys in there. Who puts away the most food when you go in for lunch and dinner?"

Adam White, Red Lodge, South coach: "Lunch and dinner, shockingly, I think it's some of those little guys. It's crazy. Up here at Rocky they treat us so well and tell us we can have seconds, just wait until the end. The linemen, it's usually one plate. Those backs, receivers and quarterbacks, they're up there time and time again. It's pretty funny."

The 35th annual Class B All-Star football game kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. in Red Lodge. Rosters for the game are below.

Class B All-Star Football Game

June 8 at Red Lodge

North/West

Vaughn Miller, Glasgow; Toryn Richards, Glasgow; Kohl Kittleson, Glasgow; Brandeon Molenda, Cut Bank; Kanon Branch, Cut Bank; Sean Ward, Cut Bank; Tate Monroe, Cut Bank; Trysten Robertson, Conrad; Trevor Volk, Conrad; Talen Reynolds, Missoula Loyola; Taylor Jones, Missoula Loyola; Malik Lyttle, Missoula Loyola; Jake Jamieson, Missoula Loyola; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls; Braxton Dorscher, Thompson Falls; Charles Page, Wolf Point; Lennox Lilley, Wolf Point; Preston Swenson, Wolf Point; Ethan Porter, Florence; Ben Kivela, Florence; Jake Roth, Florence; Lance Burrows, Florence; Bow Saintlouis, Malta; McCoy Banner, Fairfield; AJ Truman, Eureka; Sullivan Sartori, Eureka; Braden Casazza, Eureka; Michael Diefenderfer, Whitehall.

Head coach: Pat Barnett, Glasgow.

Assistant coaches: Sam Tedrow, Glasgow; Anthony Red Cloud, Wolf Point; Troy Truman, Eureka; Jamie Jones, Missoula Loyola; Eric Burrows, Florence.

South/East

Thomas Bruner, Roundup; Spencer Higareda, Huntley Project; Brett Hasler, Huntley Project; Karsen Roberts, Red Lodge; Silas Hahn, Red Lodge; Walker Boos, Red Lodge; Xander Rehder, Red Lodge; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge; Stran Thompson Lytton, Red Lodge; Townes Catron, Joliet; Graidy Ward, Joliet; Quinn Griffith, Baker; Riley Williams, Baker; Aidan Lammers, Shepherd; Braxton Fulton, Shepherd; Tyler Icard, Shepherd; Seth Shepherd, Big Timber; Dalton Noble, Jefferson; Tavan McMaster, Jefferson; Tyler McGady, Jefferson; Parker Wagner, Jefferson; Colten Hayder, Three Forks; Shane Williams, Three Forks; Tallyn McCauley, Three Forks; Mason Meier, Columbus; Degen Nelson, Columbus; Ethan Short, Columbus; Wyatt Meier, Columbus; Callin Fenno, Manhattan; Keaton Sargent, Manhattan; Jace Deming, Manhattan; Gabe Johnson, Manhattan.

Head coach: Adam White, Red Lodge.

Assistant coaches: Dana Quenzer, Red Lodge; Deryk Van Zee, Baker; Clint Layng, Jefferson; Connor Sullivan, Three Forks; Athony Buich, Roundup.