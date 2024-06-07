Class B All-Star football game returns to Red Lodge

In past years, we’ve seen the Class B all-star football game played at venues like Daylis Stadium, Rocky Mountain College and Lockwood High School. Fantastic venues, but not home for a Class B team.

That changes on Saturday as Red Lodge plays host to the 35th edition of the game, marking the first time in 20 years.

“I'm super excited about it. With our turf field and backdrop I think it's one of the coolest places you can play in high school football," Red Lodge's Thomas Buchanan said. "I know our community is going to show up and watch us, too, so it's going to be a good experience for everybody."

“I think it's huge to have it in a Class B town," Red Lodge athletic director and South head coach Adam White said. "It means more having Class B kids run out on that Class B field. I guess I'm biased but that stadium we have up there is pretty special. The Beartooth Pass is opening. It's just hitting at the right time. The town will be buzzing already, but to add this to it — it'll be fun."

After a week of practices, and years of bitter rivalries, there’s been a bit of trash talk between the sides, as tomorrow’s contest won’t lack competitive fire.

“Maybe a little bit. Maybe to the Jefferson kids," Missoula Loyola's Malik Little, a member of the North, said. “There's always just rivalry between (Loyola), Jefferson and Florence no matter the sport."

The South looks for its second consecutive win in the series, which the North leads 18-16. Kickoff is Saturday at 1 p.m. in Red Lodge.

