Class AA roundup: Unranked Bozeman and Great Falls put up 120 points, more than 1,200 yards

Week 4 presented another big night for the classification's top teams in the MTN Sports power rankings. But the real show was put on by unranked Bozeman and Great Falls, which combined for more than 1,200 total yards and 90 points in a track-meet of game.

Among the top-5 teams, No. 1 Kalispell Glacier, No. 2 Gallatin and No. 3 Billings West were went on to large victories Friday night.

In Missoula, fifth-ranked Missoula Sentinel used a physical offense to hold off intra-city rival Missoula Hellgate via four touchdowns on the ground to remain undefeated.

Key Week 4 matchup: Bozeman 70, Great Falls 50

Bozeman quarterback Van Shockley had a hand in six touchdowns, four via the pass and two on the ground. Shockley connected with Reece Sutherland and Walker Roodell on two touchdown passes each while throwing for 358 yards.

There are more, well, shocking numbers.

The teams accounted for 1,244 total yards, with the Hawks amassing 667 and Great Falls 577.

For Great Falls, TJ Dues rushed for 155 yards and scored two touchdowns, Steele Harris had just six carries but gained 139 yards with one score and caught three passes for 78 yards for another touchdown. Quarterback Tristan O'Leary threw for 240 yards, with 132 yards going to Kayden Davidson.

On the Bozeman side, Logan Humphrey and Walker Roodell hauled in 106 and 105 receiving yards, respectively, and Beau Wheeler and Henry Frick each rushed for 140 yards, with Frick scoring twice.

Bozeman offense shines in 70-50 win over Great Falls

Other Class AA highlights:

No. 2 Gallatin 34, Great Falls CMR 7

Sam Litzen threw three touchdown passes, two to Bobby Gutzman covering 55 and 58 yards, to help the Raptors take care of the Rustlers.

Gallatin reels of 24-second quarter points to cruise past Great Falls CMR

No. 3 Billings West 35, Billings Senior 0

Peyton Cicero rushed for West's first three scores before the Golden Bears (3-1) broke the game open to win their third straight and kept the Broncs (0-4) winless.

Billings West shuts out Senior 35-0

No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 41, Butte 7 (Thursday)

No. 4 Missoula Big Sky rolls past Butte to remain undefeated

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 28, Missoula Hellgate 7

Rudy Hess scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 28 yards, and Kaden Thennis (3 yards) and Tucker Laslovich (2 yards) also rushed for scores to keep the Spartans unbeaten at 3-0.

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel remains unbeaten, wins crosstown slugfest over Missoula Hellgate

Helena 31, Flathead 20

Reece Silvonen threw two touchdown passes and the Bengals erased a 14-7 halftime deficit to nail down the win.

Helena High scores Homecoming Night win over Flathead

Other scores:

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 56, Helena Capital 6

Asher Knopik rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Jackson Presley threw for 160 yards on just eight completions in 10 attempts to lead another explosive Wolfpack attack. Glacier has scored 160 points in its last three games.

Billings Skyview 24, Belgrade 21 (Thursday)

