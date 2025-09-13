Class AA roundup: Top-ranked teams make their points by allowing very few

Fifth-ranked Missoula Sentinel was the lone team in the MTN Sports Class AA power rankings that faced any sort of resistance Friday night as the top teams in the classification gained easy victories in Week 3.

Putting Sentinel's game aside, No. 1 Kalispell Glacier, No. 2 Gallatin, No. 3 Billings West and No. 4 Missoula Big Sky outscored their opponents 144-6 on the night.

Sentinel needed double overtime to get past Helena in a contest that went back and forth all night.

Key Week 3 matchup: No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 38, Helena Capital 0

The Eagles started the season 3-0 for the second year in a row and have allowed just nine points in their three games. They'll face Butte (1-2) next week with a chance to go 4-0.

Big Sky shuts out Helena Capital, moves to 3-0

Other Class AA highlights:

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 42, Butte 0

The Wolfpack followed up last week's 62-point effort with another strong offensive showing. Glacier also recorded its first shutout of the season.

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier rolls past Butte, Wolfpack improve to 3-0

No. 2 Gallatin 26, Billings Skyview 0

It took the Raptors until late in the first quarter to get on the board on a Carter Dahlke touchdown, and it was all Gallatin after that.

Bozeman Gallatin shuts out Billings Skyview in 26-0 win

No. 3 Billings West 38, Great Falls 6

CJ Johnson connected with Isaac Pringle for a 70-yard score on the Golden Bears' second play from scrimmage, and West went on from there.

Billings West rolls past Great Falls High 38-6

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 31, Helena 24 (2ot)

Rudy Hess scored both touchdowns in overtime to help lift the Spartans to a 2-0 record.

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel holds off Helena in double-OT thriller

Bozeman 42, Billings Senior 14

Quarterback Van Shockley threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to help the Hawks bounce back from last week's loss to Kalispell Glacier. Shockley threw for 286 yards.

Bozeman throttles Billings Senior to open Eastern AA play

Other scores:

Great Falls CMR 38, Belgrade 10

Kalispell Flathead 7, Missoula Hellgate 0 (2Q - delayed)

