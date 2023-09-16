Class AA roundup: No. 4 Kalispell Glacier runs past No. 5 Helena High

KALISPELL — Kash Goicoechea scored three touchdowns to help No. 4 Kalispell Glacier to a 35-7 Western AA football win over fifth-ranked Helena High at Legends Stadium on Friday.

Glacier, coming off a stunning loss to Butte last week, scored the game's first points on a 12-yard Goicoechea run in the first quarter. The Bengals answered with a Tevin Wetzel touchdown to tie the game, but Goicoechea found pay dirt again just before the end of the first quarter. He added another touchdown in the second quarter as Glacier pulled out to a 21-7 halftime advantage.

Kobe Dorcheus added a rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and Cohen Kastelitz took a Jackson Presley pass 83 yards for the game's final score moments later.

Goicoechea (nine carries for 51 yards) and Dorcheus (16 for 106) contributed to a balanced Wolfpack attack that totaled 478 yards of offense. Presley completed 19 of 28 passes for 289 yards, and Kastelitz had seven catches for 166 yards on the night.

Glacier (3-1 overall, 1-1 conference) plays at Missoula Hellgate (0-4, 0-2) next Friday. The Bengals (2-2, 1-1) are back in Helena to take on crosstown rival Capital (2-2, 1-1).

Elsewhere in Class AA ...

No. 1 Bozeman Gallatin 54, Great Falls CMR 6

No. 2 Bozeman 35, Great Falls 7

Billings Skyview 35, Belgrade 14

Billings West 51, Billings Senior 7

Butte 36, Missoula Big Sky 29

Helena Capital 63, Missoula Hellgate 2

Missoula Sentinel 46, Kalispell Flathead 7 (Thursday)