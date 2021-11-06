Class AA roundup: No.5 Helena Bengals make mincemeat of No.4 Bozeman to win 42-7

(Editor's note: this article will be updated)

Helena 42, Bozeman 7

BOZEMAN—

On Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium the No.4 Bozeman Hawks hosted No.5 Helena. The Bengals took out the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors last week to earn the right to play Bozeman.

The Helena Bengals sunk their fangs into Bozeman early and never looked back to win 42-7.

Bengals received the kickoff and they wasted no time putting points on the board. Just over a minute into the game, Kaden Huot found Kade Schlepp for a 42-yard bomb for touchdown.

The Hawks would drive into Bengals territory on the next possession but Jake Casagranda would throw a pass that was tipped multiple times and eventually into the hands of Helena’s Gavin Thennis for an interception.

They then marched right down the field and scored on Huot two-yard rushing touchdown.

Midway through the second quarter Huot threw a touchdown pass to Chase McGurran to give Helena a 21-0 lead.

On their next possession running back Cade Holland gashed Bozeman on the ground, eventually scoring from 10 yards out to put Helena up 28-0 before the half.

Cade Holland and Marcus Evans would add a couple of rushing touchdowns in the second half.

Bozeman’s only touchdown came on a pass from Casagranda to Avery Allen.

Bozeman’s season comes to an end and Helena will move onto the next round.

