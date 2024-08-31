Class AA roundup: No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin fights back, holds off No. 3 Helena Capital

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Gallatin erupted for 21 third-quarter points, erasing what was a 14-point deficit, to beat Helena Capital 35-28 Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium.

Third-ranked Capital raced to a 14-0 lead over second-ranked Gallatin, but the Raptors stormed back and then held off the Bruins to pick up the see-saw win in the opening game of the season.

Raptors quarterback Grant Vigen threw for two scores and ran for another in the big third-quarter rally. Vigen finished with three touchdown passes, all to different receivers in Carter Dahlke, Tommy Springman and Bobby Gutzman.

Capital quarterback Merek Mihelish threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.

Other Class AA scores ...

No. 4 Bozeman 30, Helena 17

No. 5 Billings West 28, Butte 27

Great Falls CMR 28, Kalispell Flathead 14

Missoula Big Sky 40, Belgrade 0

Missoula Sentinel 27, Billings Skyview 21

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 28, Great Falls 3 (Thursday)

Billings Senior 21, Missoula Hellgate 12 (Thursday)