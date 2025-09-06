Class AA roundup: No. 1 Kalispell Glacier, No. 2 Gallatin put up big offensive numbers in victories

As the dust settled on Week 2 in Class AA Friday night, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams put an exclamation point on their respective places in the MTN Sports power rankings.

That doesn't mean all was well in the top-5, though. With No. 3 Great Falls CMR taking a loss on Thursday and No. 5 Bozeman losing big to top-ranked Kalispell Glacier on Friday, two new entries will get to stake a claim in Monday's rankings.

Key Week 2 matchup: No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 62, No. 5 Bozeman 21

The Wolfpack took the opening kickoff and scored on a Jackson Presley-to-Dylan Banzet 20-yard touchdown pass to spark a 28-0 run in the first quarter. Glacier posted 492 yards of total offense, rushing for 286 yards while the Sacramento State-bound Presley threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier flexes muscles, routes No. 5 Bozeman

Other Class AA highlights ...

No. 2 Gallatin 42, Helena 13

Five touchdown passes from Sam Litzken — two to Carter Dahlke — in the first half sparked the Raptors to a 42-0 halftime lead. The Raptors have scored 42 points in each of their first two games.

Bozeman Gallatin rolls to home opener win against Helena

Missoula Sentinel 6, No. 3 Great Falls CMR 0 (Thursday)

Missoula Sentinel knocks off No. 3 Great Falls CMR in defensive slugfest

No. 4 Billings West 56, Missoula Hellgate 14

The Golden Bears spotted Hellgate 14 points before three straight touchdown passes from C.J. Johnson to close the first half rallied West to its first win of the season. Johnson finished with four TD passes (and four interceptions), with two of the scores going to Michigan commit Matt Ludwig.

Trailing early, No. 4 Billings West rebounds to blow past Missoula Hellgate

Butte 33, Billings Skyview 13 (Thursday)

Butte picks up convincing win at Billings Skyview

Helena Capital 35, Belgrade 20

The defending state champs bounced back from last week's season-opening loss by pulling away from a 14-14 tie on the strength of two Gunnar Fawthrop touchdown passes.

Helena Capital tops Belgrade in Bruins' home opener

Kalispell Flathead 34, Billings Senior 30

The Braves scored 21 points in the fourth quarter after trailing 30-13 to end a nine-game losing streak. Eli Coopman scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run with 1:34 to play. Last week's game against Great Falls was ruled a no-contest after the game was halted due to thunderstorms with Flathead trailing 21-7.

Flathead rallies past Senior, 34-30

Missoula Big Sky 27, Great Falls 6

The Eagles followed up last week's big offensive showing (41 points) with a standout defensive performance allowing only a late score to the Bison to improve to 2-0.