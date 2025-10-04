Class AA roundup: No. 1 Kalispell Glacier easily handles Missoula Sentinel in lone top-5 matchup

Top-ranked Kalispell Glacier broke the 40-point mark for the fifth game in a row in handing No. 5 Missoula Sentinel its first loss Friday night.

Among the other top-five teams in the MTN Sports power rankings, No. 2 Gallatin, No. 3 West and No. 4 Missoula Big Sky all won big.

A key top-five showdown looms next Friday night when West (5-1) plays host to Gallatin (6-0).

Key Week 6 matchup: No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 48, No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 14

Glacier (6-0) spotted the Spartans the first touchdown, but then reeled off 41 straight points to cruise to another win in handing Sentinel its first loss.

Brady Heggs put Sentinel (4-1) ahead 7-0 on a 1-yard plunge, and Asher Knopik answered with a 51-yard run score to ignite the Wolfpack. From there Jackson Presley threw three touchdown passes to Dylan Banzet, another to Hunter Daniels, and rushed for yet another score. Austin Gregg recovered a teammate's fumble in the end zone for another Glacier score.

Knopik gained 149 yards on 14 carries, and Presley threw for 216 yards and completed 13 of 16 passing attempts.

Glacier stays undefeated and hands Sentinel first loss on the season in 48-14 blowout

Other Class AA highlights:

No. 2 Gallatin 42, Great Falls 0

Carter Dahlke ripped off a 98-yard touchdown run and found the end zone three times overall, while Tyson Scheel scored twice as the Raptors overpowered the Bison.

No. 2 Gallatin improves to 6-0 with rout over Great Falls High

No. 3 Billings West 42, Billings Skyview 6

Quarterback Colt Johnson threw two touchdown strikes and ran for another to lead the Golden Bears. Elias Bonner caught a touchdown pass and threw one to fellow receiver Westdon Kelley, and the West defense held Skyview to minus-8 rushing yards and 130 total yards.

Billings West blows past Skyview for 5th consecutive win

Great Falls CMR 25, Billings Senior 0

After a scoreless first half, the Rustlers ran away from the Broncs with a 19-point fourth quarter. Senior suffered its second shutout in three games and remained winless on the season.

CMR comes alive late to shutout Senior on homecoming, 25-0

Helena Capital 27, Kalispell Flathead 20, OT

Bruins running back Brit Linder rushed for four touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in overtime, as Capital (2-4) ended a three-game losing streak. Following Linder's OT touchdown, the Bruins held Flathead (1-4) on 4th-and-goal to come away victorious.

Helena Capital outlasts Kalispell Flathead in overtime

Other scores:

No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 33, Missoula Hellgate 0

Bozeman 45, Belgrade 14

Helena 35, Butte 28

