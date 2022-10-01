Class AA roundup: No. 1 Helena Capital has no trouble with Butte on rainy night

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

HELENA – Tom Carter’s big night gave top-ranked Helena Capital more than enough of a boost on a rainy Friday night at Vigilante Stadium.

Carter scored three touchdowns and the Bruins remained undefeated with a 41-0 romp over visiting Butte.

Dylan Graham’s 10-yard touchdown run at the 8:07 mark of the opening quarter gave Capital a 7-0 lead. Butte fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, which the Bruins recovered. That led to a touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti to Hayden Opitz and Capital was quickly ahead 14-0.

Carter, the Bruins' speedster, made the game’s most explosive play, racing 95-yards to the end zone to give his team a 21-0 first-quarter lead. That came after Capital’s defense made a red zone stand to force a turnover on downs.

But Carter wasn’t done. He scored his second touchdown of the night, this time racing 44 yards, and the Bruins grabbed a 28-0 advantage in the second quarter. Carter caught a 20-yard TD pass in the third quarter as Capital extended its lead to 34-0.

At the end of the third quarter the Bruins were up 41-0 and well on their way to extending their unbeaten overall record to 6-0. Butte fell to 3-3.

Other Class AA scores:

Billings West 44, Billings Skyview 7 (highlights below)

Bozeman 38, Billings Senior 3 (Thursday, highlights below)

Bozeman Gallatin 20, Great Falls CMR 17

Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7 (highlights below)

Helena 24, Kalispell Glacier 21

Missoula Big Sky 20, Missoula Hellgate 19

Missoula Sentinel 70, Kalispell Flathead 7

