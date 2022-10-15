Class AA roundup: No. 1 Helena Capital dominates No. 3 Missoula Sentinel

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

HELENA — Helena Capital cemented its position as the No. 1 team in Class AA on Friday with a 40-6 victory over No. 3 Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending state champion.

Sentinel went three and out open the game, then the Bruins’ Tom Carter continued his big-play production, catching a 51-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti down the right sideline to put Capital ahead 7-0.

The Bruins took a two-score lead later in the first on a 2-yard TD run by Hayden Opitz. The point-after was unsuccessful but Capital had a 13-0 advantage at that point.

Sentinel got on the board in the second quarter as Brandon Rondeau caught a 13-yard TD pass from Riley Allen. The point-after was missed, making the score 13-6. But Capital’s Dylan Graham burst through a hole for a 32-yard TD run with about 4:00 left before halftime to pull the Bruins back ahead 20-6.

Carter found the end zone again for Capital with 2:40 left in the third quarter, scoring on a 6-yard run to push the Bruins’ lead to 26-7 (after a blocked PAT).

Capital cemented the win with two more touchdowns, the last of which was a 62-yard pass from Joey Michelotti to Nick Michelotti to make it a 40-6 game.

Capital improved to 8-0 while Sentinel slipped to 6-2.

Other Class AA scores:

No. 2 Helena 40, Missoula Big Sky 3

No. 4 Billings West 27, Great Falls CMR 3 (Highlights below)

Billings West handles Great Falls CMR in Class AA matchup

Bozeman 38, No. 5 Bozeman Gallatin 14 (Highlights below)

Bozeman passing game moves them to 3-0 in crosstown against Gallatin

Belgrade 24, Billings Skyview 22 (Thursday, highlights below)

Belgrade wins close one against Skyview 24-22 for first win of the season

Butte 55, Missoula Hellgate 0 (Highlights below)

Great Falls 28, Billings Senior 0

Kalispell Glacier 49, Kalispell Flathead 14

