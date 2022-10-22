Class AA roundup: No. 1 Capital prevails over second-ranked Bengals in battle for Helena

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

HELENA — The battle for Helena — and the Western AA championship — went the way of No. 1 Capital High on Friday at Vigilante Stadium.

Tom Carter and Hayden Opitz each ran for a touchdown and the Bruins bested No. 2 Helena High 13-3 to close the regular season 9-0 and win the conference crown. Helena is now 7-2.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter, but Tom Carter put the Bruins in front in the second with a tough 2-yard touchdown run. The point-after kick was missed, making the score 6-0. Capital converted a fourth-down play in the red zone earlier on that drive.

After stopping the Bruins on a subsequent fourth-down play, Helena moved into Capital territory and got a 28-yard field goal from Colter Petre to make it 6-3 with 1:14 left before halftime.

Hayden Opitz put Capital up 13-3 midway though the third quarter with a 12-yard run as he and his teammates pushed the pile over the goal line.

The Bengals stopped Capital on fourth down again in the fourth, and moved inside the Bruins’ 30, but the drive stalled. Helena then botched a punt on a snap but its defense got off the field by stopping Capital again on fourth down with less than 3:00 remaining.

But the Bruins held the Bengals on a fourth-down of their own with 1:00 left and were able to finish it off.

Other Class AA scores:

No. 4 Bozeman 21, No. 3 Billings West 13 (Highlights below)

Bozemans wins on goal line stand against Billings West winning 21-13 to capture Eastern AA title

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 49, Butte 21

Billings Senior 40, Belgrade 13 (Thursday, highlights below)

Billings Senior clinches playoff berth with win over Belgrade

Bozeman Gallatin 42, Billings Skyview 14

Great Falls 24, Great Falls CMR 10 (Highlights below)

Great Falls High pulls away from CMR for 24-10 crosstown win

Kalispell Glacier 84, Missoula Hellgate 15 (Thursday)

Missoula Big Sky 53, Kalispell Flathead 20 (Thursday)

