Class AA roundup: No. 1 Bozeman cruises past Billings West

BOZEMAN — Top-ranked Bozeman had little trouble running its record to 6-0 against visiting Billings West at Van Winkle Stadium on Friday.

The Hawks got out to a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter and ran away from the Golden Bears for a 44-9 Eastern AA football win. Kellen Harrison had two first-quarter touchdown passes — the first to Rocky Lencioni and the second to Quaid Ash — as Bozeman built a 17-0 lead.

Brady Casagranda added another Hawks TD early in the second quarter to give Bozeman a 24-0 advantage before West finally got on the board on a long run from Matt Ludwig. Harrison added his own rushing score moments later, and Bozeman led 31-7 at halftime.

The Hawks added touchdown runs from Austin Baller and Casagranda to build a 44-7 lead. The West defense recorded a safety late in the fourth for the final margin.

Bozeman (6-0 overall, 4-0 Eastern AA) will travel to Great Falls CMR next week, while West (3-3, 3-1) returns to Billings to play Great Falls High.

Elsewhere in Class AA ...

No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin 47, Great Falls High 0

No. 3 Butte 47, No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 35

No. 4 Kalispell Glacier 56, Helena Capital 0

Billings Senior 42, Belgrade 14

Billings Skyview 17, Great Falls CMR 14

Helena High 47, Kalispell Flathead 14

Missoula Big Sky 41, Missoula Hellgate 0