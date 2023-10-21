Class AA roundup: No. 1 Bozeman blasts Billings Senior for first unbeaten regular season since 2018

BOZEMAN — Top-ranked Bozeman put its stamp on an undefeated regular season Friday night at Van Winkle Stadium.

The Hawks rolled past Billings Senior 41-14 to run their record to 9-0. It marks the Hawks’ first undefeated regular season since 2018. They will enter the playoffs as the only unbeaten in Class AA while chasing their first state title since 2019.

The Hawks grabbed the lead with 3:09 left in the first quarter on a touchdown run by Brady Casagranda. Montana State commit Rocky Lencioni caught a TD pass from Kellen Harrison early in the second quarter.

Bozeman continued to add to its lead in the first half. Harley Bianchini scored on a 3-yard run, and when Quaid Ash caught Harrison’s second TD throw with 15 seconds left before the break the Hawks had a 28-0 lead and were well on their way.

The Class AA playoffs begin next week. Bozeman will have a first-round bye and will host a second-round game the weekend of Nov. 3.

Elsewhere in Class AA ...

No. 2 Bozeman Gallatin 58, Billings Skyview 0

No. 3 Kalispell Glacier 27, Missoula Sentinel 17 (Thursday)

No. 4 Helena 16, Missoula Big Sky 10

Helena Capital 27, No. 5 Butte 21 OT (Thursday)

Billings West 49, Belgrade 19 (Thursday)

Great Falls 7, Great Falls CMR 0

Kalispell Flathead 48, Missoula Hellgate 12 (Thursday)