Class AA roundup: Lightning storms cause havoc, while Great Falls CMR provides its own shock

Lightning caused long delays around the Class AA landscape, but Great Falls CMR also provided a shock with a season-opening upset Friday night by taking down defending champion Helena Capital.

Delays were lengthy in Missoula, Kalispell and Bozeman, while the game in Belgrade was ended altogether and ruled a no-contest due to rain and lightning.

Eventually, the game in Kalispell was called off, as well, with the Braves leading Great Falls 21-7 at the half. Bozeman High was leading Missoula Hellgate 33-20 in the second half when lightning paused that game, also. The Hawks eventually won 46-20, with the game not ending until after 11 p.m.

CMR scored four unanswered touchdowns as Capital began defense of its title with a loss.

Missoula Sentinel led Belgrade 7-0 at the half, but as warm-ups began for the third quarter the teams were sent back to their locker rooms because of lightning. The game never resumed after school and game officials decided to end the contest.

Key matchup: Kalispell Glacier 14, Billings West 10

Asher Knopik scored on two short touchdown runs and the Wolfpack defense made four stops inside the 10-yard line on West's final series of the game. Glacier had two kneel-downs to preserve the win.

Other Class AA highlights ...

Great Falls CMR 28, Helena Capital 14

Two touchdowns by Britt Linder put Capital up early, but the Rustlers responded with four straight scores, two of those being passes from Caleb Taylor to Blake Herda.

Missoula Big Sky 41, Billings Senior 3

The Eagles had a 7-0 lead before their offense took the field, thanks to Adam Guajardo's pick-6 on Senior's first drive. That was among three first-half interceptions for the Eagles.

Helena 28, Billings Skyview 20

Reece Silvonen threw three touchdown passes to help the Bengals overcome deficits of 6-0, 14-7 and 20-14.

Gallatin 44, Butte 13

Leading by 10 points, Gallatin broke the game open with 21 fourth-quarter points.

Bozeman 46, Missoula Hellgate 20

Quarterback Van Shockley threw four touchdown passes — including a 78-yard strike to Walker Roodell on the first play from scrimmage — and ran for another to power the Hawks.

Great Falls at Kalispell Flathead - no contest