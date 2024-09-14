Class AA roundup: Helena comes up big against Missoula Hellgate to pick up first win

HELENA — Trygve Braun had a big night, scoring three touchdowns and kicking a field goal, to help the Helena Bengals power into the win column for the first time this season with a 45-6 victory Friday night over the Missoula Hellgate Knights at Vigilante Stadium.

The Bengals (1-2), coming off losses to top-5 teams Bozeman and Billings West, took a while to get going against a Hellgate defense that allowed 53 points last week but wound up dominating by night’s end.

Braun scored two touchdowns from 2 yards out and connected on a 29-yard field at the end of the first half to account for all 17 of the Bengals’ points in a decisive second quarter as they took a 24-0 lead at intermission.

Braun then added a 70-yard jaunt for his third score and a 31-0 lead, and seconds later Kyle Davis found the end zone when Hellgate fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Davis ran it in to extend the lead to 38-0.

A 3-yard pass from Vince Paffhausen to Evan Pyron got the Knights (0-3) on the board — though the extra point failed — but Helena answered on a Reece Silvonen 10-yard toss to Riley Schulte.

Mac Lundstrom found Jaxan Lieberg for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to give Helena a 7-0 lead.

Elsewhere in Class AA …

Bozeman Gallatin beats Billings Senior 35-0, move to 3-0 on season

No. 3 Bozeman rolls to 42-13 win at Billings Skyview

No. 5 Helena Capital handles Missoula Sentinel

