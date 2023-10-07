Watch Now
Class AA roundup: Helena Capital beats Missoula Big Sky, gets back in win column

HELENA — On Senior Night, Helena Capital got back in the win column and sent their four-year players out of Vigilante Stadium on a high note Friday.

Tuff Adams had two rushing touchdowns and Capital beat Missoula Big Sky 33-7, bouncing back from a shutout loss at Kalispell Glacier a week earlier.

After the teams exchanged punts to begin the game, Capital’s Dylan Almquist picked off a pass at midfield and ran it back for a touchdown to put the Bruins in front 7-0 in the opening quarter.

Capital then got the ball back at midfield on an errant punt snap, and Adams ended up punching it in from the 2 for a 13-0 Bruins advantage.

After a Cole Graham sack, Capital forced another punt, which led to a 21-yard touchdown throw from Marek Mihelish to Daniel Larson in the back of the end zone, and the Bruins’ lead grew to 20-0 with about 3:30 left before halftime.

Capital built on its advantage early in the third quarter, as Adams scored his second touchdown, this time on a 30-yard run to make the score 27-0. Big Sky got on the board after a third-quarter interception, as Drew Martins scored on a 1-yard plunge to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 27-7.

But Lance Baumgart later scored on a 1-yard run for Capital to make it 33-7 and essentially put the game away with less than 6:00 remaining. With the win, the Bruins improved their overall record to 4-3. Big Sky fell to 4-3 with the loss.

Elsewhere in Class AA ...

