High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Class AA roundup: Fourth-ranked Gallatin bounces back from first loss on light Friday night

CMS Football Class AA.png
MTN Sports
CMS Football Class AA.png
Posted
and last updated

It didn't take long for Gallatin to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

The No. 4-ranked Raptors scored on their first possession Friday night, and after Belgrade tied the score on a fake-punt touchdown, peeled off 48 unanswered points to beat the Panthers 56-7.

Carter Dahlke scored four touchdown in the first half — three on the ground and one receiving — to help Gallatin quickly erase any leftover feelings from last week's setback to No. 2 Billings West.

The Raptors (7-1) close their regular season next Friday night at home against Billings Senior. Belgrade (1-6) travels to Billings for a Friday night game against West.

The Gallatin-vs.-Belgrade game was the only contest in Class AA Friday night. Following is a recap of Thursday's action:

Thursday's Class AA highlights:

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 56, Kalispell Flathead 0

Glacier rolls crosstown rival Flathead 56-0 to improve to 8-0 on the season-0 on

No. 2 Billings West 42, Bozeman 14

No. 2 Billings West rolls past Bozeman 42-14, Bears secure Eastern AA's top playoff seed

Helena 28, No. 3 Missoula Big Sky 16

Helena hands No. 3 Missoula Big Sky first loss of the season

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 35, Helena Capital 0

No. 5 Sentinel shuts out Capital in Helena

Great Falls CMR 32, Billings Skyview 8

Great Falls CMR gets up early on Billings Skyview to cruise to second-straight win

Butte 36, Missoula Hellgate 10

Butte rolls past Missoula Hellgate for season's second win

Other scores:

Billings Senior 31, Great Falls 19 (Thursday)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Results from around the state