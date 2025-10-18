Class AA roundup: Fourth-ranked Gallatin bounces back from first loss on light Friday night

It didn't take long for Gallatin to bounce back from its first loss of the season.
The No. 4-ranked Raptors scored on their first possession Friday night, and after Belgrade tied the score on a fake-punt touchdown, peeled off 48 unanswered points to beat the Panthers 56-7.
Carter Dahlke scored four touchdown in the first half — three on the ground and one receiving — to help Gallatin quickly erase any leftover feelings from last week's setback to No. 2 Billings West.
The Raptors (7-1) close their regular season next Friday night at home against Billings Senior. Belgrade (1-6) travels to Billings for a Friday night game against West.
The Gallatin-vs.-Belgrade game was the only contest in Class AA Friday night. Following is a recap of Thursday's action:
Thursday's Class AA highlights:
No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 56, Kalispell Flathead 0
No. 2 Billings West 42, Bozeman 14
Helena 28, No. 3 Missoula Big Sky 16
No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 35, Helena Capital 0
Great Falls CMR 32, Billings Skyview 8
Butte 36, Missoula Hellgate 10
Other scores:
Billings Senior 31, Great Falls 19 (Thursday)