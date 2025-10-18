Class AA roundup: Fourth-ranked Gallatin bounces back from first loss on light Friday night

It didn't take long for Gallatin to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

The No. 4-ranked Raptors scored on their first possession Friday night, and after Belgrade tied the score on a fake-punt touchdown, peeled off 48 unanswered points to beat the Panthers 56-7.

Carter Dahlke scored four touchdown in the first half — three on the ground and one receiving — to help Gallatin quickly erase any leftover feelings from last week's setback to No. 2 Billings West.

The Raptors (7-1) close their regular season next Friday night at home against Billings Senior. Belgrade (1-6) travels to Billings for a Friday night game against West.

The Gallatin-vs.-Belgrade game was the only contest in Class AA Friday night. Following is a recap of Thursday's action:

Thursday's Class AA highlights:

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 56, Kalispell Flathead 0

Glacier rolls crosstown rival Flathead 56-0 to improve to 8-0 on the season-0 on

No. 2 Billings West 42, Bozeman 14

No. 2 Billings West rolls past Bozeman 42-14, Bears secure Eastern AA's top playoff seed

Helena 28, No. 3 Missoula Big Sky 16

Helena hands No. 3 Missoula Big Sky first loss of the season

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 35, Helena Capital 0

No. 5 Sentinel shuts out Capital in Helena

Great Falls CMR 32, Billings Skyview 8

Great Falls CMR gets up early on Billings Skyview to cruise to second-straight win

Butte 36, Missoula Hellgate 10

Butte rolls past Missoula Hellgate for season's second win

Other scores:

Billings Senior 31, Great Falls 19 (Thursday)

