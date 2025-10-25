Class AA roundup: Butte takes last Western AA playoff spot with win over Helena Capital

Butte picked the right time to put up its best defensive effort of the season, and it resulted in a postseason berth for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs (2-5 Western AA, 3-6 overall) shut out an opponent for the first time this season and beat Helena Capital 17-0 Friday night. Coupled with No. 5 Missoula Sentinel's 21-7 win over Kalispell Flathead, Butte's victory clinched the No. 6 seed from the Western AA for next week's playoffs.

In the West, top-ranked Kalispell Glacier goes into the postseason as the top seed, followed by No. 4 Missoula Big Sky, No. 5 Missoula Sentinel, Helena, Missoula Hellgate and Butte.

Second-ranked Billings West will be the top seed from the East. The Golden Bears are followed by No. 3 Gallatin, Great Falls CMR, Bozeman, Great Falls and Billings Senior.

Key Week 9 matchup: Butte 17, Helena Capital 0

While the Bulldogs' defense made things rough on the Bruins (1-6, 2-7), Butte's offense received a touchdown pass and run from Raeder Grey and a 22-yard field goal from Bradey Doyle.

Doyle's kick put the Bulldogs up 3-0 before Grey connected with Kodye Kersten on a 27-yard scoring strike for a 10-0 lead. Grey completed Butte's scoring on a 3-yard rush, which was set up by a face-mask penalty on Capital on a fourth-down stop on the Bruins' 10-yard line.

Grey rushed for 123 yards on 28 carries.

Other Class AA highlights:

Great Falls 16, Great Falls CMR 3

The Bison continued their dominance over their city rivals, beating the Rustlers for the eighth straight season.

Steele Harris caught a touchdown pass from Tristan O'Leary and Mason Cannon scored from 3 yards out after the Bison were set up by a Rustlers fumble. Derek Schuler added a field goal for Great Falls (3-4, 3-5), which will be the Eastern AA's fifth seed in the playoffs. CMR (4-3, 5-4) will be the third seed.

No. 1 Kalispell Glacier 42, No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 12 (Thursday)

No. 2 Billings West 55, Belgrade 21 (Thursday)

Missoula Hellgate 17, Helena 9 (Thursday)

Other scores:

No. 3 Gallatin 42, Billings Senior 0

No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 21, Kalispell Flathead 7

Bozeman 35, Billings Skyview 17

