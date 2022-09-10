Class AA roundup: Bozeman finds the win column, hands Great Falls first loss

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday.)

BOZEMAN — Quarterback Jake Casagranda and Bozeman knocked Great Falls from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Casagranda threw two touchdown passes and the Hawks topped Great Falls 24-14 on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. With the win, Bozeman (1-2) won for the first time while the Bison fell to 2-1.

The teams traded early possessions before Bozeman took a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard run by running back Brady Casagranda. The touchdown was set up with the help of a 30-yard run by QB Jake Casagranda and a subsequent penalty for a late hit.

The lead didn’t last long. On Great Falls’ ensuing possession, running back Rafe Longin broke off a 73-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7.

Bozeman answered, however, when Jake Casagranda found Luke Smith with a 25-yard TD pass to put the Hawks back up, 14-7. The Hawks extended their lead to 21-7 just before halftime when Rocky Lencioni caught a 15-yard touchdown throw from Jake Casagranda.

After halftime, Longin found the end zone again, this time on a 30-yard run pull the Bison within 21-14. Great Falls was on the doorstep to tying it later in the third, but Bozeman’s Rocky Lencioni intercepted a pass near the goal line to snuff out the drive.

A field goal later put the Hawks ahead 24-14, and they were able to bleed the clock from there.

Other Class AA scores:

Billings Senior 30, Billings Skyview 0 (Highlights below)

Billings Senior finds first win of the season

Billings West 16, Bozeman Gallatin 15 (Thursday, highlights below)

Billings West holds off Bozeman Gallatin for first victory of season

Great Falls CMR 63, Belgrade 6 (Highlights below)

Great Falls CMR rolls past Belgrade

Helena 41, Butte 35 (Highlights below)

Helena High able to close against Butte High

Helena Capital 51, Kalispell Flathead 14

Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Big Sky 14

Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 0 (Highlights below)