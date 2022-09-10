Class AA roundup: Bozeman finds the win column, hands Great Falls first loss

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday.)
BOZEMAN — Quarterback Jake Casagranda and Bozeman knocked Great Falls from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Casagranda threw two touchdown passes and the Hawks topped Great Falls 24-14 on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. With the win, Bozeman (1-2) won for the first time while the Bison fell to 2-1.
The teams traded early possessions before Bozeman took a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard run by running back Brady Casagranda. The touchdown was set up with the help of a 30-yard run by QB Jake Casagranda and a subsequent penalty for a late hit.
The lead didn’t last long. On Great Falls’ ensuing possession, running back Rafe Longin broke off a 73-yard touchdown run to make it 7-7.
Bozeman answered, however, when Jake Casagranda found Luke Smith with a 25-yard TD pass to put the Hawks back up, 14-7. The Hawks extended their lead to 21-7 just before halftime when Rocky Lencioni caught a 15-yard touchdown throw from Jake Casagranda.
After halftime, Longin found the end zone again, this time on a 30-yard run pull the Bison within 21-14. Great Falls was on the doorstep to tying it later in the third, but Bozeman’s Rocky Lencioni intercepted a pass near the goal line to snuff out the drive.
A field goal later put the Hawks ahead 24-14, and they were able to bleed the clock from there.
Other Class AA scores:
Billings Senior 30, Billings Skyview 0 (Highlights below)
Billings West 16, Bozeman Gallatin 15 (Thursday, highlights below)
Great Falls CMR 63, Belgrade 6 (Highlights below)
Helena 41, Butte 35 (Highlights below)
Helena Capital 51, Kalispell Flathead 14
Kalispell Glacier 55, Missoula Big Sky 14
Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 0 (Highlights below)