Class AA roundup: Billings West handles Belgrade

Billings West 48, Belgrade 6

BILLINGS - Belgrade recovered a fumbled opening kickoff and converted for a 3-0 lead, but Billings West answered with 48 straight points on the way to a 48-3 Homecoming win over the Panthers Friday night at Daylis Stadium.

West quarterback Isaiah Claunch accounted for five first half touchdowns, two of them long passes to Caden Dowler. Claunch also ran two in and hit Riley Bergeson for another.

West improves to 4-1 with three of its remaining four regular season games at Daylis Stadium. Belgrade falls to 0-5.

Missoula Sentinel 27, Helena High 6

Class AA scores

Bozeman High 49, Billings Skyview 7 (Thursday)

Kalispell Glacier 21, Helena Capital 7

Missoula Hellgate 62, Kalispell Flathead 38 (Thursday)

