Class AA roundup: Billings Senior trounces crosstown rival Billings Skyview

Billings Senior 69, Billings Skyview 0

BILLINGS-- Jacob Miller scored four touchdowns - three in the first 13:20 of the game - and the Billings Senior defense pitched a shutout on their way to a 69-0 win in the first Billings crosstown game of the year.

Payton Morton opened the scoring on the first possession of the game to give the Broncs a 7-0 lead. Miller then scored the next three Senior touchdowns to put them up 27-0 with 10:40 still to play in the first half. Quarterback Christian Emineth added a passing and rushing TD to make it 41-0 at halftime.

Senior moves to 2-1 with the win. They host Bozeman Gallatin next Thursday. Skyview falls to 1-2, and will host Great Falls CMR next Friday.

Billings West 42, Bozeman Gallatin 14

BOZEMAN--Billings West started their first drive off with a fumble while they were attempting to punt. However, it didn't take long for them to pull away from the Raptors.

Midway through the first quarter, Golden Bears' quarterback Isaiah Claunch threw a perfect over the shoulder pass to his receiver and Naval Academy commit, Riley Bergeson who threw the cornerback to the ground and ran on into the end zone for a 76-yard touchdown. 7-0 West after the extra-point.

Just seconds into the second quarter, West had the ball near the red zone and running back Michael DeLeon took it to the house for a 17-yard touchdown. 14-0 Golden Bears.

About two minutes later, Deleon took into the end zone again. He ran 46 yards for a touchdown and West found themselves with a comfortable 21-0 lead.

They rolled from there, 42-14. Claunch finished the game with two passing touchdowns, while Deleon had three touchdowns on the ground.

Billings West is now 2-1 to start the season. They head to Great Falls in their next game. Gallatin falls to 2-1 and are at Billings Senior next week.

Helena Capital 57, Kalispell Flathead 0

HELENA-- Helena Capital promptly opened the scoring after intercepting a Jackson Walker pass on the Braves first play, and used Dylan Graham to find the endzone to make it 7-0 early.

​

The Bruins continued to pile on the points in the first quarter with a punt return touchdown from Tom Carter and another Graham touchdown to make it 21-0. From there, the Bruins continued to ride the wave of momentum ending the first half at 43-0 eventually downing the Braves, 57-0.

Other AA Scores

Bozeman High 36, Great Falls High 21

Butte 34, Helena 20

Great Falls CMR 48, Belgrade 0

Kalispell Glacier 56, Missoula Big Sky 20