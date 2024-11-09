Class AA playoffs: Semifinals to pit Kalispell Glacier vs. Bozeman Gallatin, Billings West vs. Helena Capital

BOZEMAN — The Class AA football playoff semifinals are set after Bozeman Gallatin, Kalispell Glacier, Helena Capital and Billings West all won quarterfinal games Friday night.

Gallatin, the only unbeaten team in Class AA, improved to 11-0 with a 35-13 victory over Helena.

Carter Dahlke helped break the game open for the Raptors in the third quarter with a punt return for a touchdown, putting his team up by three scores.

Meanwhile, Kalispell Glacier survived a test from Butte with a 48-38 victory to move to 9-1.

Kobe Dorcheus rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack. Quarterback Jackson Presley also threw for a pair of TDs for Glacier.

Helena Capital (9-1) ran past Missoula Sentinel 50-18 in their quarterfinal matchup.

The Bruins set the tone early with a 99-yard touchdown pass from Merek Mihelish to Dylan Almquist to go ahead 7-0, and Drew Almquists 32-yard catch and run for a TD made the score 30-10 in the third quarter.

Finally, Billings West (9-1) overcame a strong bid from Missoula Big Sky to win 37-27.

Glacier will visit Gallatin in one of next Friday's semifinals while West will travel to Capital for the other as the fight to make it to the state championship game intensifies.

This story will be updated

2024 Class AA state football playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 8

Bozeman Gallatin 35, Helena 13

Kalispell Glacier 48, Butte 38

Helena Capital 50, Missoula Sentinel 18

Billings West 37, Missoula Big Sky 27

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 15

Kalispell Glacier at Bozeman Gallatin

Billings West at Helena Capital

Championship

Friday, Nov. 22

Semifinal winners

