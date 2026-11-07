Class AA playoffs: Semifinals set with Billings West, Gallatin, Kalispell Glacier, Missoula Big Sky

A roundup of scores and highlights from quarterfinal-round Class AA playoff football action on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026:

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 6

Billings West 44, Great Falls 7

Billings West cruises past Great Falls High, 44-7

Gallatin 24, Missoula Sentinel 13

Tyson Scheel's hat trick powers Gallatin past Missoula Sentinel, into Class AA semifinals

Kalispell Glacier 53, Bozeman 29

Kalispell Glacier advances to Class AA semifinals with 53-29 win over Bozeman

Missoula Big Sky 38, Great Falls CMR 21

Big Sky beats CMR at Memorial Stadium 38-21

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 13

Gallatin at Billings West

Missoula Big Sky at Kalispell Glacier

