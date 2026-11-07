Class AA playoffs: Semifinals set with Billings West, Gallatin, Kalispell Glacier, Missoula Big Sky

A roundup of scores and highlights from quarterfinal-round Class AA playoff football action on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026:
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 6
Billings West 44, Great Falls 7
Billings West cruises past Great Falls High, 44-7
Gallatin 24, Missoula Sentinel 13
Tyson Scheel's hat trick powers Gallatin past Missoula Sentinel, into Class AA semifinals
Kalispell Glacier 53, Bozeman 29
Kalispell Glacier advances to Class AA semifinals with 53-29 win over Bozeman
Missoula Big Sky 38, Great Falls CMR 21
Big Sky beats CMR at Memorial Stadium 38-21
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 13
Gallatin at Billings West
Missoula Big Sky at Kalispell Glacier