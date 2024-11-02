Class AA playoffs: Jace Koshatka, Missoula Sentinel take down reigning champion Bozeman as West goes 4-0

BOZEMAN — There will be a new Class AA football state champion this fall.

Jace Koshatka scored four touchdowns to help Missoula Sentinel to a 42-19 victory Friday in the first round of the state playoffs over reigning champion Bozeman at Van Winkle Stadium.

The Hawks, who entered the game as the Eastern Conference's fourth seed, end their season with a 6-4 record.

Friday, though, was about the Spartans, the fifth seed from the Western AA.

After giving up a 74-yard touchdown pass from Bozeman's Kash Embry to Evan Hughen on the second play of the game, Sentinel's defense stood tall the rest of the way, limiting Bozeman to only two more scores and forcing multiple turnovers. Alex Lynn and Jaxon Allery each caught interceptions for the Spartans.

Offensively, Koshatka, Sentinel's senior quarterback, led the way. After Bozeman's game-opening touchdown, Koshatka scored three consecutive touchdowns — runs of 1, 4 and 1 yards — to help the Spartans to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

Embry added a 5-yard rushing touchdown late in the half to bring Bozeman back to within 21-13 at intermission.

Out of halftime, Sentinel pushed its advantage to 28-13 on a 6-yard Allery touchdown run. Then — after Embry threw a TD pass to Brady Casagranda — Koshatka added his fourth rushing touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter. Carter Taylor's TD run for Sentinel later in the period proved to be the game's final points, as the Spartans marched into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Koshatka finished with 126 rushing yards on 21 carries and added 161 passing yards. Sentinel's Ryan Haidle had another 124 rushing yards on 19 carries, as Sentinel rolled up 308 rushing yards as a team.

Embry had 208 passing yards for Bozeman and led the team with 48 rushing yards.

Sentinel (5-5) will next play Helena Capital, the West's top seed. The Bruins defeated Sentinel 41-6 in the teams' only meeting during the regular season.

The Western AA went 4-0 Friday, with Missoula Big Sky, Helena and Butte also recording first-round wins. For scores, highlights and updated pairings, see below.

2024 Class AA state football playoffs

First round

Friday, Nov. 1

Game 1: Helena 34, Great Falls CMR 12

Helena High mauls CMR 34-12 for first-round playoff win

Game 2: Butte 21, Great Falls 17

Butte stuns Great Falls in fourth-quarter comeback, scores two unanswered touchdowns to win 21-17

Game 3: Missoula Sentinel 42, Bozeman 19

Game 4: Missoula Big Sky 34, Billings Senior 13

Billings Senior keeps it tight, but Big Sky rallies late to 34-13 victory

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 8

Game 5: Helena at Bozeman Gallatin

Game 6: Butte at Kalispell Glacier

Game 7: Missoula Sentinel at Helena Capital

Game 8: Missoula Big Sky at Billings West

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 15

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Championship

Friday, Nov. 22

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

