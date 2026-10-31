Class AA playoffs: Gallatin, Missoula Big Sky, Great Falls join Bozeman in quarterfinals

A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round Class AA playoff football action on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026:
First round
Thursday, Oct. 29
Bozeman 42, Butte 24
Bozeman bests Butte in first round of playoffs with 42-24 win
Friday, Oct. 30
Great Falls 28, Helena Capital 20
Great Falls advances to quarterfinals with win over Capital
Gallatin 35, Helena 14
Gallatin rolls past Helena 35-14
Missoula Big Sky 35, Billings Skyview 14
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 6
Great Falls at Billings West
Gallatin at Missoula Sentinel
Bozeman at Kalispell Glacier
Missoula Big Sky at Great Falls CMR