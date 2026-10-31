Class AA playoffs: Gallatin, Missoula Big Sky, Great Falls join Bozeman in quarterfinals

A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round Class AA playoff football action on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026:

First round

Thursday, Oct. 29

Bozeman 42, Butte 24

Bozeman bests Butte in first round of playoffs with 42-24 win

Friday, Oct. 30

Great Falls 28, Helena Capital 20

Great Falls advances to quarterfinals with win over Capital

Gallatin 35, Helena 14

Gallatin rolls past Helena 35-14

Missoula Big Sky 35, Billings Skyview 14

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 6

Great Falls at Billings West

Gallatin at Missoula Sentinel

Bozeman at Kalispell Glacier

Missoula Big Sky at Great Falls CMR

