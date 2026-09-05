Class AA: Kalispell Glacier trounces Bozeman, Great Falls CMR upsets Missoula Sentinel

A roundup of scores and highlights from Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Class AA football:
No. 1 Billings West 51, Missoula Hellgate 6
Billings West trounces Missoula Hellgate, moves to 2-0
No. 2 Missoula Big Sky 28, Great Falls 14
No. 2 Missoula Big Sky rallies past upset-minded Great Falls High
No. T5 Kalispell Glacier 42, No. 3 Bozeman 0
Glacier shuts out Bozeman in Hawks' home opener
No. 4 Gallatin 41, Helena 20
No. 4 Gallatin pulls away to win at Helena High
Great Falls CMR 28, No. T5 Missoula Sentinel 25
CMR survives Sentinel’s comeback in 28-25 thriller
Butte 38, Billings Skyview 15
Miner Lee scores 3 rushing TDs as Butte rolls past Skyview 38-15
Helena Capital 41, Belgrade 14
Kalispell Flathead 41, Billings Senior 0
Kalispell Flathead rolls past Billings Senior to start 2-0