Class AA: Helena Capital clips Kalispell Flathead as top-5 teams hold serve

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 1-2, 2026, in Class AA football:

No. 1 Billings West 47, Billings Skyview 20

No. 1 Billings West remains unbeaten with win over Skyview

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 42, Missoula Sentinel 10 (Thursday)

Shutout streak ends, but No. 2 Kalispell Glacier rolls to 5-1 with Thursday night win at Missoula Sentinel

No. 3 Missoula Big Sky 49, Missoula Hellgate 0

No. 4 Gallatin 35, Great Falls 7

No. 4 Gallatin takes care of Great Falls High

No. 5 Helena Capital 20, Kalispell Flathead 17

Blocked field goal lifts Helena Capital past Kalispell Flathead

Bozeman 49, Belgrade 0

Bozeman rolls past Belgrade 49-0, improves to 3-1 in Easteren AA play

Butte 29, Helena 27

Great Falls CMR 42, Billings Senior 14 (Thursday)

