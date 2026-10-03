Class AA: Helena Capital clips Kalispell Flathead as top-5 teams hold serve

A roundup of scores and highlights from Thursday and Friday, Oct. 1-2, 2026, in Class AA football:
No. 1 Billings West 47, Billings Skyview 20
No. 1 Billings West remains unbeaten with win over Skyview
No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 42, Missoula Sentinel 10 (Thursday)
Shutout streak ends, but No. 2 Kalispell Glacier rolls to 5-1 with Thursday night win at Missoula Sentinel
No. 3 Missoula Big Sky 49, Missoula Hellgate 0
No. 4 Gallatin 35, Great Falls 7
No. 4 Gallatin takes care of Great Falls High
No. 5 Helena Capital 20, Kalispell Flathead 17
Blocked field goal lifts Helena Capital past Kalispell Flathead
Bozeman 49, Belgrade 0
Bozeman rolls past Belgrade 49-0, improves to 3-1 in Easteren AA play
Butte 29, Helena 27
Great Falls CMR 42, Billings Senior 14 (Thursday)