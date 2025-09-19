Class AA football: No. 4 Missoula Big Sky rolls; Billings Skyview finds win column

Two games were featured on the Class AA football schedule Thursday night, with No. 4-ranked Missoula Big Sky hosting Butte and Billings Skyview hosting Belgrade for homecoming.

Big Sky, looking to keep its early season undefeated run intact, ran away with a 41-7 victory at MCPS Stadium in Missoula while Skyview broke into the win column for the first time with a 24-21 escape at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 41, Butte 7

Big Sky's defense came in having allowed just nine points in thee games, and it was a force again Thursday as Gus Goebel and Kane McQuiston each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

No. 4 Missoula Big Sky rolls past Butte to remain undefeated

Goebel also caught a 61-yard home run ball from Eli Kasberg to give the Eagles a 28-0 advantage just before halftime. Earlier, Kasberg hit Mason Ramos with a jump-ball pass for a 5-yard score.

In the third quarter, Kasberg found Ramos for an 18-yard touchdown pass and Big Sky was way out in front 35-0.

The Bulldogs broke the shutout on an interception return for a touchdown by Bradey Doyle in the third quarter.

The Eagles improved to 4-0 while Butte dropped to 1-3.

Billings Skyview 24, Belgrade 21

Skyview had a seemingly safe 17-point lead with time ticking away in the fourth quarter, but things got interesting as Belgrade rallied for two late scores.

First, a short touchdown run by Jacob Hahner cut the Falcons' advantage to 24-14 with less than 7:00 remaining, and then an interception set up a 45-yard catch-and-run TD by the Panthers' Noah Shugart to make it 24-21 with under 4:00 left.

Skyview then converted a big third down pass from Jaxon Zakata to Merek Fisher with 3:30 to go, but was unable to convert a third-and-4 pass play later in the possession.

That forced the Falcons to punt with 2:30 remaining, and Belgrade took over on its own 27. However, Skyview survived as Kory Galloway intercepted Hudsen Rask on a pass attempt to Montana Grizzly commit Wesley Ehret on Belgrade's next play.

Skyview was the able to run out the clock, and moved its record to 1-3. Belgrade fell to 0-3.