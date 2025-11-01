Class AA football: Great Falls rallies for upset win; Sentinel, Bozeman and CMR roll

The Class AA state football playoffs started Friday with one team going on the road for a first-round win and three home teams rolling to lopsided victories.

Great Falls High, which secured the Eastern Division's fifth seed with its season-ending win over crosstown rival CMR, advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 21-14 upset win over Helena High. The Bengals were the fourth seed from the Western Division.

Missoula Sentinel, the West's third seed, cruised past Billings Senior 41-7, while Great Falls CMR and Bozeman, the third and fourth seeds from the East, got wins over Butte and Missoula Hellgate, respectively. CMR won 42-6, and Bozeman won 38-7.

The quarterfinal round of the playoffs is Nov. 7.

Missoula Sentinel 41, Billings Senior 7

Spartans quarterback Rudy Hess accounted for five touchdowns — four rushing and another passing — to help Sentinel to the first-round victory. Sentinel (7-2) enters the quarterfinals having won three straight, while Senior ends its season at 2-8.

The Spartans will play at Gallatin, the East's second seed, next week.

Bozeman 38, Missoula Hellgate 7

The Hawks (6-4) scored in a variety of ways to open the game — offensively, defensively and special teams — to hand the Knights (3-7) a loss in their first playoff game since 2019. Bozeman quarterback Van Shockley scored on a 20-yard run, Marcus Howlett had a scoop-and-score following a Hellgate miscue on the ensuing kickoff, and Oscar Glick scored on a pick-6 before the first quarter was even halfway done.

Bozeman will visit undefeated Kalispell Glacier, the top seed from the West, in next week's quarterfinal round.

Great Falls CMR 42, Butte 6

The Rustlers rebounded from a loss in the regular-season finale by blowing out the Bulldogs (3-7). CMR had a short field on its first two possessions and cashed in both times for an early 14-0 lead that the Rustlers never relinquished.

CMR will next face West No. 2 seed Missoula Big Sky in the quarterfinals.

Great Falls 21, Helena 14

The Bison rallied from a 14-7 halftime deficit to upset the Bengals and advance to the quarterfinals. Mason Cannon had two second-half touchdowns for Great Falls, while the Bison defense kept Helena off the board in the third and fourth quarters.

Great Falls (4-5) will look for another upset next week at Billings West, the No. 1 seed from the East. Helena ends its season at 5-5.