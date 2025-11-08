Class AA football: Gallatin reaches semis for 4th straight year, joined by Glacier, West and Big Sky

The home teams held serve Friday night in the Class AA football quarterfinals.

Kalispell Glacier, Gallatin, Billings West and Missoula Big Sky all advanced to the semifinals, which will be held next weekend. Gallatin (9-1) will visit Glacier (10-0) in one semifinal, while Big Sky (8-2) travels to West (9-1) for the other.

Glacier 42, Bozeman 7

Asher Knopik scored three times on the ground and Jackson Presley threw touchdown passes to Austin Gregg and Cooper Pelc to help keep the Wolfpack undefeated and into the semis for the third straight year.

Glacier defeated the Hawks 62-21 earlier this season, and this victory ended Bozeman’s season at 6-5.

Gallatin 34, Sentinel 16

Carter Dahkle scored three times, one on a long fumble return, to lift Gallatin to its third straight win after an early October loss to West.

Eddie Bollanco added two field goals for the Raptors, who reached the semifinals for the fourth straight season. Sentinel finished the season 7-3.

West 35, Great Falls 0

The Golden Bears bolted to a four-touchdown lead by halftime, thanks to two touchdown passes from CJ Johnson and two rushing scores by Payton Cicero. Johnson finished with three scoring strikes for the game, two of them to Elias Bonner.

West won its ninth in a row after a season-opening loss to Glacier. Great Falls, which lost 38-6 to West earlier in the season, wrapped up its season at 4-6.

Big Sky 32, CMR 13

The Eagles entered the playoffs on a two-game losing streak, but last week’s first-round bye apparently helped them set things in order.

Eli Kasberg rushed for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes to Blake Williams and Tristan Miller to help the Eagles hold off the Rustlers (6-5).