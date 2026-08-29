Class AA: Billings West wins championship rematch; Big Sky, Sentinel post shutouts; Flathead wins thriller

Montana’s biggest programs clashed Friday in the first full night of action Class AA football. Check out the complete rundown of final scores, big plays and game recaps below:

Billings West 6, Kalispell Glacier 3, OT

Goal-line stand propels Billings West to OT win over Kalispell Glacier in AA title rematch

Bozeman 56, Missoula Hellgate 14 (Thursday)

Bozeman rolls past Missoula Hellgate to open season

Gallatin 39, Butte 10

Gallatin RB Tyson Scheel notches hat trick as Raptors roll past Butte 39-10

Helena 41, Billings Skyview 14 (Thursday)

Hot start leads Helena past Skyview, 41-14

Helena Capital 21, Great Falls CMR 14

Kalispell Flathead 34, Great Falls 31

Kalispell Flathead wins thriller over Great Falls

Missoula Big Sky 69, Billings Senior 0

Missoula Sentinel 35, Belgrade 0