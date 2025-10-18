Class A roundup: Top-ranked teams put up big points on high-scoring Friday

Each of the top-five ranked teams in Class A scored 50 or more points this week, beginning with Laurel's rout of Browning on Thursday night.

No. 1 Billings Central has yet to be challenged this season, but faced an interesting game against six-win Sidney Friday at home. The Rams made quick work of the Eagles by a 52-14 score, extending their run as the sole unbeaten team remaining in Class A.

Key Week 8 matchup: No. 1 Billings Central 52, Sidney 14

Howie Martin threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns — two to Montana Griz commit William Snell — and Central took care of Sidney, the second-place team in the East division.

The Rams had 438 yards of total offense, highlighted by 224 on the ground. Ayden Salter had 86 rushing yards on just six attempts.

Defensively Central limited Sidney to just 105 total yards. The Rams (8-0) close the regular season next week at Glendive while the Eagles, who had won five straight, travel to play Hardin-Lodge Grass.

Other scores:

No. 2 Frenchtown 50, Corvallis 0

No. 3 Laurel 50, Browning 0 (Thursday)

No. 4 Lewistown 56, Livingston 0

No. 5 Hamilton 50, Butte Central 7

Bigfork 56, Ronan 0

Columbia Falls 46, Polson 13

Dillon 42, Stevensville 14

East Helena 35, Havre 14

Glendive 27, Lockwood 16

Whitefish 48, Libby 21

