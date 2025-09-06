Class A roundup: Top-ranked squads roll on night of lopsided results

The top-ranked teams in Class A were just that Friday night, as No. 1 Billings Central, No. 2 Laurel, No. 3 Lewistown and No. 5 Frenchtown all won going away.

In the only ranked matchup of the week, Central pulled past No. 4 Havre 42-7. Meanwhile, Laurel took care of Sidney 34-6, Lewistown dispatched Miles City 48-14 and Frenchtown controlled Columbia Falls 37-6.

Key Week 2 matchup: No. 1 Billings Central 42, No. 4 Havre 7

The Rams found themselves in another early fight but pulled away in the same fashion they did last week at Dillon to race past Havre.

Will Snell caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for a TD to help Central break away from a 7-7 deadlock. Layne Alexander rushed for a score and quarterback Howie Martin also hit both Kael Aldrich and Aidan Salter through the air for touchdowns. Kaden Wahl capped the scoring for the Rams with a TD run in the fourth.

Billings Central runs away from Havre

Other Class A highlights ...

No. 2 Laurel 34, Sidney 6

The Locomotives took a 24-0 lead on a pass from Davin Graves to Isaiah Burt early in the third quarter. Sidney's Gavin Sukut later ran for a touchdown, but a 30-yard TD run by Laurel's Curtis Fox iced it towards the end of the third.

Laurel improves to 2-0 with dominant win over Sidney

No. 5 Frenchtown 37, Columbia Falls 6

Dawson Rodoni threw two first-half touchdown passes and Bailey Corrette found the end zone on an 11-yard run as the Broncs handled Columbia Falls.

No. 5 Frenchtown races past Columbia Falls

Butte Central 17, Hardin-Lodge Grass 16

Jack Nagle's 34-yard field goal as time expired lifted Butte Central to victory in a thriller. D.J. Lefthand scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion for Hardin-Lodge Grass with 1:30 left, but the Maroons had the final say.

Butte Central uses last-second field goal to pull past Hardin-Lodge Grass

East Helena 34, Dillon 7

A week after a shootout loss at Miles City, East Helena's defense stifled Dillon as the Vigilantes evened their record to 1-1 and dropped the Beavers to 0-2.

East Helena drops Dillon

Other scores:

No. 3 Lewistown 48, Miles City 14

Bigfork 52, Corvallis 0

Browning 18, Ronan 6

Hamilton 27, Whitefish 23