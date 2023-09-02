Class A roundup: Top-ranked Lewistown shuts out No. 4 Laurel, moves to 2-0

LEWISTOWN – Defending champion and top-ranked Lewistown shut out No. 4 Laurel on Friday to move to 2-0.

After a scoreless opening quarter, Lewistown got on the board first when quarterback Dash Ruff found Big Sandy transfer Wylee Snapp with a 15-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 7-0 with 10:11 remaining in the second.

Lewistown threatened later in the second when Kieran Netburn took a screen pass to the 3, but Ruff was then intercepted by Laurel’s Auston Ulschak and the Locomotives avoided a two-score deficit at the break. The Eagles also had a punt return touchdown called back and came up empty on a long field goal try in the opening half.

The Eagles did eventually add to their lead on a 2-yard TD run by Netburn with 9:37 left in the third, which was created by a Brandy Bantz interception.

Later, Ruff left the game due to injury and McKay Shobe stepped in at quarterback for Lewistown. Two plays later he found Bantz with a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead with 10:59 remaining.

Elsewhere in Class A …

No. 3 Hamilton 57, Butte Central 18

No. 5 Billings Central 24, Havre 3

Corvallis 41, Frenchtown 6

Dillon 44, Stevensville 0

Eureka 32, Whitefish 6

Glendive 26, Miles City 12

Libby 35, Polson 26

Lockwood 13, Sidney 6